[Video] Living in two worlds at the same time

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya presented: “Living in two worlds at the same time” Exploring the Holy Quran With Sheikh Dr Mehdi Hazari.

We have one life to live, and this only occurs in this world, where we are simultaneously trying to thrive, grow, and advance, and also act in a manner that demonstrates that we recognize our stay here is not permanent.

The Holy Quran describes this phenomenon and teaches us how to both continue to strive for worldly goals and keep our sights on the next world at the same time. In this week’s session, we will be exploring how Allah teaches us to live for two worlds by formulating the correct perspective, creating balance and working tirelessly for everything that is significant and meaningful.

Part of series: Exploring the Holy Quran With Shaykh Dr.Mehdi Hazari

