Scientists: Key genetic mutation disrupts early brain development

Shafaqna English- Scientists have pinpointed a cellular mechanism behind a rare form of microcephaly, where babies are born with an abnormally small brain.

Using lab-grown human brain organoids, an international team discovered that mutations in crucial structural proteins derail the earliest stages of brain formation.

The study, published in EMBO Reports, focused on actin, a protein that forms part of the cell’s internal skeleton. In patients with Baraitser-Winter syndrome, these actin mutations cause brain progenitor cells—the building blocks of the brain—to divide incorrectly. Instead of dividing vertically to produce more progenitor cells, they increasingly divide horizontally, depleting the essential cell pool needed for growth.

This shift in division orientation leads to a premature loss of progenitor cells. Consequently, the brain tissue cannot expand normally, resulting in significantly smaller brain organoids that mimic the microcephaly seen in patients. Researchers confirmed the finding by engineering the same mutation into healthy cells, which then reproduced the defect.

The work provides the first clear cellular explanation for microcephaly linked to this syndrome. It highlights the power of brain organoids in biomedical research and opens future avenues for improved genetic diagnostics and, potentially, therapeutic strategies targeting the cell’s structural framework.

Source: Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ)/German Primate Center

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