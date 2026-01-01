Scientists target bacterial “Chat” to prevent gum disease

Shafaqna English- Researchers have discovered a promising new strategy to combat gum disease that focuses on disrupting bacterial communication rather than killing microbes.

By interfering with the chemical signals oral bacteria use to coordinate, scientists were able to steer dental plaque toward a healthier, less harmful community.

The study, published in npj Biofilms and Microbiomes, found that blocking specific signaling molecules called AHLs with specialized enzymes increased the proportion of bacteria linked to good oral health. This approach effectively manipulated the plaque ecosystem to remain in an earlier, more benign state, preventing the rise of disease-causing late colonizers.

Crucially, the effect depended on the environment. Blocking signals in oxygen-rich areas above the gumline promoted healthier bacteria, while adding the signals in oxygen-poor regions below the gums encouraged disease-linked species. This highlights the complex role bacterial “conversations” play in different parts of the mouth.

The findings point toward future treatments that maintain a balanced oral microbiome to prevent disease, moving away from broad-spectrum antimicrobials that wipe out both good and bad bacteria. The researchers believe this principle could eventually be applied to other conditions linked to microbiome imbalances.

Source: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

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