USA: Halal food support center facing funding shortfall

Shafaqna English- In November, Isuroon, which provides Halal food through four distribution centers, was forced to close its location at the Hubbs Center in St. Paul.

Fartun Weli Founder/CEO of Isuroon said her organization started food support to the community in 2016. She said the Hubbs Center location closed due to a funding shortfall.

“Though I’m hoping to re-open the location as soon as we secure enough funds, shutting down the place is the best course of action right now,” she said.

Source: Sahan Journal

www.shafaqna.com