Germany tightened borders amid stricter rules in 2025

Shafaqna English- Tightened borders, expanded checkpoints, and stricter rules have come to define Germany’s immigration policy in 2025. The new conservative-led coalition took over in May this year, and part of its coalition promises revolved around getting tougher on migration. As the year draws to a close, InfoMigrants breaks down the latest government statistics on migration and asylum, which cover January to November 2025.

Overall, the number of asylum applications dropped by half. To date, the Federal Office received 106,298 initial asylum applications this year. During the same period last year, 216, 861 initial applications were filed, translating to 51% decrease in the number of applications compared to the previous year.

Source: Info Migrants

