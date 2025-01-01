Karbala: Local government’s review of pilgrimage services

Shafaqna English – The local government of Karbala, in a meeting attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s advisor for electricity and energy affairs, discussed preparations for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage and projects serving millions of pilgrims particularly special electricity-related projects.

According to Shafaqna, Non News reported: The Karbala Governorate stated in a press release: “Al-Khatabi, the Governor of Holy Karbala, held an extensive meeting with the special ‘Committee for Millions of Pilgrims,’ attended by ‘Adel Karim,’ the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Electricity and Energy and Head of the Committee for energy projects related to millions of pilgrims, Deputy Minister of Electricity, Directors General of Production, Transmission, Distribution, and Planning at the Ministry of Electricity, the Deputy Governor of Najaf Al-Ashraf, Head of the Energy and Fuel Committee of the Governorate Council, and senior management staff of Karbala Electricity Distribution.”

The statement continued: “During this meeting, coverage and electricity provision for projects serving millions of pilgrims especially special electricity projects were discussed and reviewed.”

Al-Khatabi noted in the meeting that “electricity energy projects in the distribution and transmission sector were successful last year,” and emphasized: “We hope to complete the plans related to electricity energy projects in Karbala Governorate. All provincial facilities are at the disposal of the Committee for Millions of Pilgrims.”

The press release concluded: “This meeting was held within the framework of joint efforts between the federal government and the local government in Holy Karbala to fully prepare for and organize projects for millions of pilgrims especially the Arbaeen pilgrimage with the aim of enhancing services for pilgrims in all aspects.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com