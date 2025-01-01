USA: Economy grows in third quarter

Shafaqna English- The USA’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter surpassing market expectations of 3.3%. It marked the strongest growth in two years, following a 3.8% growth in the second quarter, preliminary data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Tuesday (23 Dec 2025).

The rise in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter primarily reflected a smaller decrease in investment, an acceleration in consumer spending, and upturn in exports and government spending, a bureau statement said.

