WMO: 2025 among warmest on record

Shafaqna English- The year 2025 ranked among the warmest on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Global temperatures in 2025 were recorded as the second- or third-warmest ever, following the record-setting heat of 2024. Scientists said the trend underscores the growing dominance of human-caused climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions, with natural cooling cycles no longer sufficient to offset rising baseline temperature

