English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic stand in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- “This year’s significant development in Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic approach is its shift toward enhancing its position on the multilateral stage,” stated Kelly Petillo, program manager for the Middle East and North Africa at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

She pointed to two diplomatic initiatives in particular, “whose reach and impact span way beyond the region and mark Saudi Arabia’s entry in the list of multilateral power brokers.”

At the UN General Assembly in September, the vast majority of delegates voted in favor of a resolution tabled jointly by France and Saudi Arabia.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Tourists spending up in Riyadh

nafiseh yazdani

GTMI 2025 issued by World Bank

leila yazdani

West Asia’s Growing Halal Food Market

parniani

Riyadh: Classes move online due to snow [photos]

faati

Archaeological discoveries in Saudi’s AlUla region

leila yazdani

Saudi’s record logistics investments

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.