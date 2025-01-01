Uzbekistan establishes an Islamic Civilization Center

Shafaqna English- In 2025, Uzbekistan’s Islamic Civilization Center began to position itself internationally, developing from a cultural landmark into part of a broader effort to reshape how Uzbekistan is understood beyond its borders.

When Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev first told the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 that his country planned to establish an Islamic Civilization Center, the ambition was clear: this would not be another national museum, but a global cultural institution.

The aim, he said at the time, was to create a place that would reflect Uzbekistan’s contribution to science, culture and enlightenment – not just for the Islamic world, but for humanity as a whole. Eight years later, that idea has taken concrete form in Tashkent.

Sources: Euro News

