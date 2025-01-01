Moscow’s Historic Mosque Reopens

Shafaqna English- A historic mosque in Moscow, over 200 years old, has reopened for worship after renovation work was completed.

According to Al-Muslimun website, the mosque was reopened for prayers on the occasion of its 200th anniversary and after a comprehensive renovation.

Sheikh Rawil Gaynetdin, the Grand Mufti of Russia and Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, delivered a Friday sermon at the historic mosque last week, announcing that worship has begun in the mosque after the renovation of its interior and exterior.

