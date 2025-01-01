Shafaqna English- The book “Ali (AS): The Conscience of Humanity Through the Ages” is written by the late Mohammad Reza Hakimi in Persian. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) Shafaqna has selected some parts of the book and translated to the English.

One day, a group of capital owners came to the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS) and said: “We have served Islam and spent our wealth for it… Now show consideration for our side.”

He replied: “Here before us is the Quran, and here is the conduct and practice of the Prophet (PBUH), which we have not forgotten. According to the Quran, no one has superiority over another except through piety and commitment to values. Are you reminding God and God’s Messenger (PBUH) of a favor because you have embraced Islam and served it? If you are truthful, then you should thank Allah (SWT) for having guided you to the religion of Islam.”

