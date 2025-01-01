Iraq: Warning of rain-dense fog

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Meteorological Authority on Wednesday (24 Dec 2025) warned of rain, dense fog in several regions and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

According to an official statement, Thursday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to overcast nationwide, with morning fog forming in many areas before gradually dissipating during daylight hours. Horizontal visibility is forecast to range between 6 and 8 kilometers, dropping to as low as 2 to 4 kilometers in foggy conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain close to those recorded the previous day.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com