English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Warning of rain-dense fog

0

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Meteorological Authority on Wednesday (24 Dec 2025) warned of rain, dense fog in several regions and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

According to an official statement, Thursday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to overcast nationwide, with morning fog forming in many areas before gradually dissipating during daylight hours. Horizontal visibility is forecast to range between 6 and 8 kilometers, dropping to as low as 2 to 4 kilometers in foggy conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain close to those recorded the previous day.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Najaf Ashraf: Rainy Day at Imam Ali’s (AS) Shrine [Video]

parniani

[Photos] Iraq: Baghdad’s streets after rain

parniani

Photos: Kaaba in the rain

asadian

Video: Rain in Masjid An-Nabawi

asadian

Australian Muslims prayed for rain for their farmers

asadian

Rain in the Holy Quran

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.