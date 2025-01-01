USA: Afghan refugees required to report to ICE during end of year holidays

Shafaqna English- Afghan Evac, an organization dedicated to assisting Afghan refugees reports that these refugees have received letters instructing them to report to the offices of USA Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The organization said in a post on X on Tuesday (23 December 2025) that the letters specify December 25 as the appointment date and describe the purpose of the visit as “scheduled reporting.”

Shawn VanDiver President of AfghanEvac described the move as concerning, noting that access to lawyers and legal resources is limited during the holiday period and that federal courts are also closed.

Source: Hasht e Subh Daily

