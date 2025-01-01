English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsOther Religions

Vatican: Pope Leo renews his plea for peace in Christmas message

0

Shafaqna English-  In his Christmas Urbi et Orbi address, Pope Leo XIV renews his plea for peace, dialogue, and responsibility, turning to those regions where violence and instability continue to claim innocent lives.

The Pope prayed for “justice, peace, and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel, and Syria,” and urged that the promise of peace rooted in righteousness be renewed.

Remembering conflicts that risk being forgotten, Pope Leo XIV expressed closeness to the victims of war and violence in Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as to all those who suffer as a result of injustice, political instability, religious persecution, and terrorism.

The Pope also prayed for Haiti, calling for an end to violence and progress along the path of peace and reconciliation. He also invoked peace for Myanmar, asking that the country be guided towards reconciliation and hope, especially for its younger generations. Turning to Latin America, he encouraged those with political responsibilities to give space to dialogue for the common good, rather than to ideological and partisan divisions.

Sources: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope urged global ceasefire on Christmas Day

asadian

Pope emphasized on reform path of his predecessor

asadian

Pope appointed new Archbishop of Westminster

asadian

Pope calls for prayers for victims of war

nasibeh yazdani

Pope calls on diplomats to be men and women of dialogue

nasibeh yazdani

Pope: Vatican will not be silent bystander to human rights violations

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.