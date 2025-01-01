Archaeological discovery in Iraq

Shafaqna English – A new archaeological study has uncovered remarkable material evidence of peaceful coexistence among different religions in northern Iraq around 1,500 years ago. The discovery shows that Christian monks and followers of the Iranian Zoroastrian faith during the Sassanian era lived side by side without any conflict.

According to Shafaqna’s translation service, citing RT, the findings produced by researchers from Frankfurt and Erlangen-Nuremberg Universities in Germany—rewrite our previous understanding of interreligious relations within the Sassanian Empire of Iran.

The recent months-long study focused on the archaeological site of Gird-i Kizhav in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, examining a set of structures first discovered in 2015 and dating back to around 500 CE, a puzzle whose exact function had remained unclear until now.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

