Iraq opens office in Beirut to monitor projects

Shafaqna English – Iraq has opened a permanent office in Beirut to monitor the implementation of its assistance in Lebanon’s reconstruction projects and address the consequences of Israeli attacks on the country’s infrastructure, civilian facilities, healthcare, and educational institutions.

According to Shafaqna’s translation service, citing Iraq’s official news agency, the office was inaugurated on Wednesday (24 Dec 2025) within the Iraqi Embassy building in Beirut specifically to supervise Iraq’s commitments to Lebanon’s reconstruction.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

