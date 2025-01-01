Religious discrimination continues in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Taliban blocked the completion of a Mosque that is more than a century old and stopped Residents of the Afshar neighborhood in the Darulaman area of Kabu from burying their dead in a cemetery that has existed for over 200 years.

Residents of the Afshar neighborhood in the Darulaman area of Kabul speak of what they describe as discriminatory treatment by the Taliban’s Minister of Justice.

They say he blocked the completion of a Mosque that is more than a century old and stopped them from burying their dead in a cemetery that has existed for over 200 years. According to the residents, these actions violate legal documents from the former government as well as permits issued by the Taliban themselves. They add that a road expansion project destroyed half of the Mosque’s land.

As protests grew, Taliban forces arrested several local elders, and all legal attempts to reclaim the land and finish the mosque have so far failed. In the past, the Land Authority of the former government had transferred the land free of charge to the Ministry of Guidance, Hajj and Endowments, and officials had formally documented the transfer. Despite this, disputes over ownership and use of the land between residents and Taliban officials continue.

Source: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com