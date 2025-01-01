English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Ur Museum to be transformed into tourism attraction

0

Shafaqna English- Al-Ghazi Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, confirmed on Wednesday (24 Dec 2025) that Ur will transform its historical significance into a cultural and tourism attraction. He stated that the Ur Museum will be a cultural icon, presenting Iraq’s history to the world, according to the state-run news agency (INA).

According to cost estimates made by the Iraqi Ministry of Culture’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), the renovation of the ancient city of Ur in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar is expected to cost 19 billion Iraqi dinars (about $14.5 million).

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Restoring City of Ur

leila yazdani

Iraq to launch Christian pilgrimage to Ur

leila yazdani

[Photos] Stages of construction of first church of ancient city of Ur in Nasiriyah

asadian

Iraq: 10 billion dinars allocated for the development of ancient city of Ur

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.