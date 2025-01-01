Iraq: Ur Museum to be transformed into tourism attraction

Shafaqna English- Al-Ghazi Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, confirmed on Wednesday (24 Dec 2025) that Ur will transform its historical significance into a cultural and tourism attraction. He stated that the Ur Museum will be a cultural icon, presenting Iraq’s history to the world, according to the state-run news agency (INA).

According to cost estimates made by the Iraqi Ministry of Culture’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), the renovation of the ancient city of Ur in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar is expected to cost 19 billion Iraqi dinars (about $14.5 million).

Source: Iraqi News

