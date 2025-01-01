English
Syrian church marks Christmas

Shafaqna English- At a church in Syria, where a suicide attack killed 25 people in June, hundreds of worshippers gathered before Christmas to remember those they lost and reaffirm their faith.

With a small detail of security forces standing guard outside, members of Mar Elias Church held Mass on Tuesday evening (23 Dec 2025) and lit an image of Christmas tree made of neon lights on the wall of the courtyard outside. The tree was hung with pictures of those who were killed in the attack.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

