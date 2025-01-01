Kazakhstan Tops Central Asia in Government AI Readiness

Shafaqna English- Kazakhstan has emerged as Central Asia’s leading country for artificial intelligence preparedness, ranking 60th globally in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025 by Oxford Insights, as The Times of Central Asia reported.

The index, which assesses 195 countries on their ability to deploy AI across public services, the economy and society, shows Kazakhstan climbing 16 places from last year. The improvement reflects stronger institutions, expanded digital infrastructure and wider use of AI in government services, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

Kazakhstan scored particularly highly in public sector adoption, underpinned by advanced e-government platforms, strong connectivity and a growing regulatory framework. While progress has been significant, the government says further gains will depend on boosting AI commercialisation, supporting startups and improving access to data and financing.

Source: The Times of Central Asia

www.shafaqna.com