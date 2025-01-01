Iraq: Christians celebrate Christmas in Kurdistan Region

Shafaqna English- Christians celebrate Christmas in Kurdistan Region.

On Christmas Eve, Christians across the Kurdistan Region gathered for church services in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, marking the holiday with prayers and hymns.

In Erbil’s Ankawa district, one of the Region’s main Christian population centers, worshippers filled Mar Shimoni and Mar Yousif churches, where clergy led traditional Masses attended by families and visitors.

“This occasion represents an opportunity to reinforce the values of coexistence,” said Farid, one of those attending the service in Ankawa, adding that the strong turnout reflected a sense of stability in the area.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Christmas Eve services were held at Mari Yousif church, attended by clergy, believers, and residents from other religious communities. Speaking after the service, Father Ayman described Christmas as “an occasion of peace and love,” calling for rejection of violence and stronger coexistence among Iraq’s diverse communities.

Muslim residents also attended or offered greetings. Mohammed Ahmed said congratulating Christians on Christmas was “a human and moral duty,” adding that such occasions strengthened social bonds.

Sources: Shafaq News

