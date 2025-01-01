Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Gold”

English
Question: Is it permissible for men to wear white or yellow gold?

Answer: It is not permissible for men to wear gold objects, even though the gold may be white in color. Wearing gold plated objects is also not allowed and prayer wearing gold would not be valid for men. However, there is no problem in wearing something made of platinum.

