Syria: Explosion at mosque in Homs kills 8

Shafaqna English- At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in an explosion at a mosque in Homs during Friday prayers, according to the Health Ministry.

Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, indicated that “the toll is not final and is likely to rise.”

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that the “terrorist blast” targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

