English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Syria: Explosion at mosque in Homs kills 8

0

Shafaqna English- At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in an explosion at a mosque in Homs during Friday prayers, according to the Health Ministry.

Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, indicated that “the toll is not final and is likely to rise.”

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that the “terrorist blast” targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Iraq–Syria border barrier construction

parniani

Syria to restore power sector

asadian

SOHR Reported Threats-Chants Against Shia Muslims in Damascus

parniani

[Video] First group of Syrian refugees return home from Lebanon

parniani

England: Police to investigate damage to Mosque in Tranmere

nasibeh yazdani

CAIR: Anti-Muslim hate spinning out of control in Europe

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.