Pope Leo XIV: Martyrdom is a birth into the light

Shafaqna English- Greeting pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for the Angelus, on the day traditionally known by early Christians as the “birthday” of Saint Stephen, Pope Leo XIV reflects on martyrdom as a “birth into heaven”.

Pope Leo XIV said that “no power can prevail over God’s work”. Even today, across the world, there are those who “choose justice even at great cost”, who place peace before fear and service of the poor before self-interest. From these choices, he said, “hope then sprouts”, making celebration possible even amid suffering.

Those who believe in peace and follow “the unarmed path of Jesus and the martyrs”, he noted, are often ridiculed or excluded, sometimes even accused of siding with enemies. Yet, he said, “Christians have no enemies, but brothers and sisters”, whose dignity remains intact even when understanding fails.

At the heart of the Christmas mystery, Pope Leo XIV continued, is a joy sustained by those who already live fraternity, who recognise in every person, even in adversaries, “the indelible dignity of the daughters and sons of God”. Like Jesus, Stephen died forgiving, sustained by “a force more real than that of weapons”: a gratuitous force already present in every heart, reawakened when we learn to look upon one another with attention and recognition.