USA: Texas, Florida lead Republicans battle against Muslims

Shafaqna English- Republicans in Texas and Florida are leading efforts to target Muslim advocacy organizations, which civil rights advocates argue is a coordinated effort to portray Islam as a “national security threat.”

According to advocates, these politicians — including state and federal lawmakers as well as GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) and Greg Abbott (Texas) — have sought to restrict funding to Muslim organizations, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Gaza conflict, by tying them to terrorist groups.

Sources: The Hill

www.shafaqna.com