UK Government stalls yet again on Islamophobia definition

Shafaqna English- Efforts to officially adopt a comparable working definition of Islamophobia in UK have been delayed once again.

While in opposition, Labour endorsed the 2018 definition of Islamophobia produced by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims. That definition was backed by more than 850 Muslim organisations, over 100 academics, upwards of 60 local authorities, and every major political party, including the Scottish Conservatives, with the notable exception of the then-governing Conservative Party.

