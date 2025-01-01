English
Gaza girl transferred to Jordan for cancer treatment

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief transfers a Palestinian girl from Gaza to Jordan for cancer treatment.

Roza Al-Dreimli was transported to Amman from the Gaza Strip through the initiative of KSrelief, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Al-Dreimli was prioritized because assessments indicated the need for advanced treatment of cancerous cells at the base of her brain. She is at the King Hussein Cancer Center, and being treated by a team of pediatricians.

She is currently undergoing “intensive clinical monitoring” to “ensure control of the condition, and prevent any potential neurological or visual complications resulting from the tumor’s location,” the SPA reported.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

