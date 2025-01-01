[Video] Human Being (Part 4)

Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali: “Human Being” (Part 4), delivered by Sheikh Shomali, 3 October 2025.

In brief, this part focuses on the nature of the Universe of Command (Alam al-Amr) and its relationship with the material world and its creatures. Some main points are as follows:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaCQEhxntNk

Purity of the Universe of Command (Alam al-Amr): It is entirely composed of pure light and is free from the limitations, darkness, and deficiencies of the material world (Alam al-Khalq).

Existence by Divine Command Only: Beings in Alam al-Amr (like the Spirit and angels) exist solely through God’s absolute Command (Amr), meaning they only require Allah to say “Be! (Kun)” without any need for material causes.

Inalterable Decrees (Kalimat): The realities within Alam al-Amr are referred to as Allah’s Words (Kalimat) or decisive decrees because they are fixed and unchangeable. There is no alteration in them, unlike changeable material things.

Angels’ Purity: Angels are beings of Amr and are thus pure in both their essence (dhat) and their actions (fi’l). They are honored servants who only act according to Allah’s command, lacking personal desires or flaws.

Source of Human Imperfection: The angels understood the potential for mischief and bloodshed in humanity from the phrase “on the earth” (fil-ard), realizing that the darkness and limitations of the earth would affect the human essence, leading to problematic actions.

Essence Dictates Action: The lecturer emphasizes that for pure beings like angels, their pure essence dictates pure actions, meaning it’s “impossible” for a being with an essence like an angel to commit mischief or shed blood.