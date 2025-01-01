Al-Aqsa Mosque: 60,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 26 December 2025

Shafaqna English- 60,000 Palestinians gathered at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday Prayer despite the strict security measures imposed by the Israeli occupation forces around Jerusalem and the Mosque.

The courtyards of the Mosque witnessed the participation of around 60,000 worshippers, who performed the Friday Prayer and then the absentee prayer for the martyrs, in a scene that embodied Palestinians’ insistence on their right to pray and to be present inside the sacred mosque.

Since the early morning hours, the occupation forces imposed severe restrictions on worshippers’ entry through military checkpoints spread around Jerusalem and erected additional iron barriers around the Old City and at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

