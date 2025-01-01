The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message to UISA in Europe

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Dear youth!

This year, your country has gained new credibility and weight in the world thanks to faith, unity and self-confidence. The heavy assault by the American army and its disgraceful appendage in this region was defeated by the initiative, courage, and sacrifice of the youth of Islamic Iran.

It has been proven that the Iranian nation by utilizing its capabilities under the shadow of faith and good deeds can stand against corrupt and oppressive tyrants and proclaim Islamic values to the world louder than ever.

The deep sorrow over the martyrdom of some of our scientists, commanders, and a number of our dear people has not and will not be able to stop the determined Iranian youth. The families of those martyrs are themselves among the pioneers of this movement.

This is not about the nuclear issue or similar matters. It is about confronting the unjust order and the domination of the current global hegemony, and turning towards a just Islamic national and international system. This is the great claim that Islamic Iran has raised which has disturbed the corrupt and oppressive bullies.

You students, especially those abroad, bear a share of this great responsibility. Entrust your hearts to God, recognize your capabilities and guide the associations in this direction.

God is with you and complete victory awaits you; God Willing.