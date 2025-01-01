English
Afghanistan: Kabul faces harsh winter amid ongoing power cut

Shafaqna English- Power outages in Kabul have significantly heightened the struggles faced by the public during the harsh winter.

Residents of Kabul are urging authorities to address the issue by distributing electricity more consistently. A Kabul resident, Omar, said: “The electricity issues are very serious. Sometimes it comes at 1 or 2 a.m., and then it goes off again in the middle of the night.”

Another resident, Shafiq, said: “We face many problems in the office because we rely on computers, the internet, and other technology, but we don’t have electricity at all.

Sources:  Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

