Muslim states reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Shafaqna English- Several muslim countries condemned Israel’s decision to recognize Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region, calling it a breach of international law.

Saudi Arabia said Israel’s step entrenches “unilateral, separatist measures” and contradicts international law. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry underscored the kingdom’s “full support” for the sovereignty of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory.

Palestine also rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a threat to Arab and regional security.

