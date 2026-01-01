AI pinpoints Herpes Virus’s weak spot, blocking infection

Shafaqna English- Researchers have used artificial intelligence to find a critical molecular “switch” that herpes viruses need to infect human cells.

By identifying and altering a single amino acid within a key viral protein, scientists successfully blocked the virus from entering cells, opening a promising new path for antiviral drug design.

Published in the journal Nanoscale, the study combined advanced AI algorithms and molecular simulations to sift through thousands of potential interactions within a viral “fusion” protein. This approach pinpointed one crucial amino acid—a task that could have taken years using traditional lab methods alone.

Laboratory experiments then confirmed the finding. When researchers introduced a specific mutation at this site, the herpes virus lost its ability to fuse with and enter cells. “The combination of theoretical computational work with the experiments is so efficient and can accelerate the discovery of these important biological interactions,” said corresponding author Jin Liu.

The team plans to further investigate how this small change affects the overall structure of the viral protein. The successful strategy demonstrates the power of integrating AI with experimental biology to rapidly uncover vulnerabilities in complex pathogens, potentially leading to new therapies for stubborn viral infections.

Source: Washington State University

