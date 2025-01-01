Ancient Pacific Migrations May Have Been Driven by “Shifting Rains”

Shafaqna English- A major climate shift around 1,000 years ago may have been the catalyst for the final great wave of human expansion across the Pacific.

New research suggests that as western islands like Samoa became drier, eastern islands like Tahiti grew wetter, pushing ancient Polynesians to “chase the rain” across vast ocean distances.

Scientists from the University of Southampton and the University of East Anglia reconstructed 1,500 years of rainfall history by analyzing plant waxes preserved in island sediments. Their findings, published in Communications Earth & Environment, reveal a long-term eastward shift of a major rain band, making freshwater scarcer in the west and more abundant in the east.

This climate change created a powerful “push-pull” dynamic. Drying conditions in established western islands likely stressed growing populations, while the promise of more reliable water in the east pulled explorers toward new horizons. The timing aligns precisely with the settlement of remote Eastern Polynesia.

The study highlights how ancient societies adapted to environmental change. Researchers now aim to combine more archaeological evidence with climate models to better understand this pivotal chapter in human history and improve predictions for the Pacific’s climate future.

Source: University of Southampton

www.shafaqna.com