ISESCO receives rare Quran manuscript handwritten by prominent calligrapher 

Shafaqna English- A copy of a rare Quran handwriting by Abu al-Hasan Ali bin Hilal bin Abdul Aziz, a prominent calligrapher of the Islamic world, was donated to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).
This copy of the Quran, handwritten by Abdul Aziz, known as “Ibn Bawab”, was donated to ISESCO by Ratiba al-Safrioui, a retired professor at a university in Morocco.
According to ISESCO, al-Safrioui donated this copy in appreciation of the organization’s pioneering role in preserving and promoting the manuscript heritage of the Islamic world.
ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik hailed the move, saying this action is worthy of appreciation because it is a good tradition in supporting the manuscripts of the Islamic world and encourages the dissemination of knowledge.
He added that this move also strengthens the role of ISESCO, which seeks to preserve cultural elements from destruction and damage and to introduce the heritage of Muslim societies and their cultural, scientific and civilizational contributions.
Sources: IQNA