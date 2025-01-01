Study Finds Protecting Forests Key to Stabilizing Crucial Rainfall for Crops

Shafaqna English- A new study reveals that crops are at a much higher risk of drought when their rainfall comes primarily from land rather than the ocean.

Researchers found that rainfall originating from soil and plants is weaker and less reliable, creating dangerous feedback loops where dry land leads to even less rain. This discovery reframes drought risk, emphasizing the source of moisture, not just its quantity.

Published in Nature Sustainability, the research used satellite data to track global rainfall origins. It identified two major hotspots: the U.S. Midwest and East Africa. In both regions, a high reliance on land-sourced moisture makes agriculture vulnerable. In the Midwest, drying soils can suppress evaporation, reinforcing drought cycles. In East Africa, deforestation for farmland threatens the very forests that generate essential rainfall.

The findings highlight a critical conflict. “Farmers are clearing forests to grow more crops, but those forests help generate the rainfall that the crops depend on,” explained lead author Yan Jiang of UC San Diego. Protecting and restoring these natural ecosystems is presented not just as conservation, but as a direct strategy for agricultural security and drought resilience.

The study provides a new tool for predicting drought vulnerability and planning water management. It suggests that conserving forests and improving soil moisture retention could help break harmful cycles and stabilize the rainfall that global food supplies depend on.

Source: University of California – San Diego

