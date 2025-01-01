English
European Islamophobia Report: Anti‑Muslim discrimination normalized in Europe

Shafaqna English– The 2024 European Islamophobia report indicates that anti‑Muslim discrimination is no longer limited to individual acts but has become part of political, media, and security practices across European countries.
The report, prepared by Enes Bayraklı of the Turkish‑German University and Farid Hafez of the College of William & Mary in the United States, emphasizes that Islamophobia is no longer an exceptional problem; rather, it has taken root within Europe’s official institutions and structures.

Source: Taghrib New

