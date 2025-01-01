Iraq: Ur World Museum reaches 90% completion

Shafaqna English– Iraq is set to unveil a new global landmark with the Ur World Museum in the Dhi Qar Governorate. Currently, construction and artistic works are over 90% complete.

Located near the ancient city of Ur, the museum is envisioned as a global center for exhibiting the Sumerian civilization. Once fully operational, the facility will span nearly 5,000 square meters and house a collection of over 10,000 artifacts recovered from Dhi Qar.

The museum is designed to provide an immersive historical experience through 28 dedicated display halls. Key highlights of the interior include:

Source: Iraqi News

