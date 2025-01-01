Pope Leo prays for peace and for families afflicted by war

Shafaqna English- Speaking at the Angelus prayer, Pope Leo XIV called on the faithful to continue to pray for peace in the world, and especially for families afflicted by war.

“In the light of the Lord’s Christmas, let us continue to pray for peace. Today, in particular, let us pray for families suffering because of war, for children, the elderly, and the most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately, the world always has its ‘Herods,’ its myths of success at any cost, of unscrupulous power, of empty and superficial well-being, and it often pays the price in the form of loneliness, despair, divisions and conflicts,” Pope Leo said.

“Let us not allow these mirages to suffocate the flame of love in Christian families.”

He instead invited families to promote “healthy affections, sincere dialogue, fidelity, and the simple and beautiful concreteness of everyday words and gestures.”

He called them to become a “light of hope” and “a school of love and an instrument of salvation in God’s hands.”

At the end of his message, Pope Leo asked the Lord, through Mary and Joseph’s intercession, to bless all the families throughout the world, so that by following Christ’s example, “they may be for all an efficacious sign of His presence and His endless charity.”