AFCON 2025: Nigeria beat Tunisia

Shafaqna English– It was a packed day at the Africa Cup of Nations, with four matches staged across Morocco as Group C and Group D sides fought to book their place in the knockout rounds.

In Group D, Benin celebrated their historic first-ever Afcon victory edging Botswana 1-0. The clash of the “big cats” ended without a winner, as Senegal’s Lions of Teranga shared the spoils with DR Congo’s Leopards.

Over in Group C, Uganda and Tanzania finished level while Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage went head-to-head for group supremacy. Nigeria controlled the opening half, but Tunisia mounted a comeback, leaving the scoreline at 3-2 in favor of the Super Eagles by the final whistle.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com