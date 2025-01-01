Karbala: Shabaniyah martyrs remains discovered

Shafaqna English– The Karbala Governorate Council and the Iraqi Martyrs Foundation announced on Saturday (27 Dec 2025) the discovery of the remains of a number of martyrs in the Bab Tuwairij area in the center of the governorate, dating back to the 1991 Sha‘baniyah Uprising. Meanwhile, work at the site has been suspended until the arrival of a specialized technical team.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Maliki Head of the Martyrs Committee at the Karbala Governorate Council stated in a press interview: “The remains of the martyrs were discovered in the Bab Tuwairij area which in 1991 was a park and a traffic roundabout.”

