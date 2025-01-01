Rising demand for the Quran translations in Swedish

Shafaqna English- After the Quran burning in front of the Stockholm Grand Mosque, requests to purchase translation of the Holy Quran in Swedish increased significantly according to a report by Alkompis.

There have been several Quran translations in Sweden over the years and many people have made great efforts to present the concepts of the Holy Quran to the Muslims of the European country.

Currently, there are 8 different translations of the Holy Quran in Swedish; the first translation being done in the 18th century and the last in the past few years.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com