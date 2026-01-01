Plant compound supercharges leukemia treatment, study finds

Shafaqna English- A natural compound called forskolin could revolutionize treatment for an aggressive form of leukemia.

Researchers discovered it not only slows cancer growth but also prevents the cancer cells from expelling chemotherapy drugs, making the treatment dramatically more effective.

Published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, the University of Surrey-led study focused on KMT2A-rearranged Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The team found that forskolin disables a key protein (P-glycoprotein 1) that cancer cells use as a pump to eject chemotherapy agents like daunorubicin. This keeps more of the drug inside the cells to kill them.

This dual action means forskolin could allow for lower, less toxic doses of chemotherapy while improving outcomes. “Combining forskolin with daunorubicin could lead to a more effective treatment strategy, potentially reducing the severe side effects,” said lead researcher Dr. Maria Teresa Esposito.

The research, funded by Leukaemia UK, offers a promising new approach to treating one of the deadliest blood cancers. Scientists aim to develop this discovery into kinder, more powerful therapies to improve survival rates.

Source: University of Surrey

