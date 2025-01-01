Pakistan Begins Halal Meat Exports to Tajikistan

Shafaqna English- Pakistan has launched halal meat exports to Tajikistan, marking a new step in strengthening trade ties with Central Asia and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, who said halal products would play a central role in boosting trade between the two countries. Pakistan plans to export goods worth about $14.5 million to Tajikistan, with total trade volumes projected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Ambassador Sarwar noted that discussions are underway on a potential Preferential Trade Agreement, which could accelerate trade liberalisation and regional integration. He also said bilateral trade could eventually reach $300 million with stronger engagement from business communities on both sides.

The move follows sustained diplomatic efforts, including support from Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda Toir, and comes amid broader cooperation in agriculture, food security, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Source: ProPakistani

