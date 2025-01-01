Germany: Hijab-wearing woman targets racist attack in Berlin

Shafaqna English-A German man in his 40s verbally and physically attacked a 65-year-old Muslim woman wearing the Hijab in Berlin, according to Local German media.
The incident took place at the Geisendorfer Straße subway station in Berlin, Anadolu reported.
Local newspapers reported that the racist attacker insulted the woman, spat on her and pushed her to the ground.
The report said that the motive for the attack was the woman wearing a headscarf and speaking a language other than German.
The exact time of the incident has not been specified.
Police later announced the arrest of the attacker and the opening of an investigation against him on charges of xenophobia, insult and physical harm.
Sources: IQNA