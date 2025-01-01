Saudi Arabia opens applications for companies to provide iftar meals at two holy Mosques

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia opens applications for companies to provide iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH at two holy Mosques, according to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
According to the authority, the application is open only to companies and factories qualified to provide iftar services inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Applicants must meet several requirements, including holding a valid commercial registration and a valid municipal license or a license issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for an operating site in Makkah or Madinah.
Sources: Saudi Gazette