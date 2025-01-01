India: 2025 marks normalization of violence against Muslims 

If 2025 revealed anything uncomfortable about India’s trajectory, it was not the arrival of something new, but the normalization of what should never have become acceptable: Islamophobia, hate speech, violent collective punishment and institutional discrimination, says our correspondent in India.

Each new episode of discrimination or violence seemed to provoke less outrage than the last. What once shocked the national conscience began to pass as an administrative necessity or a political strategy.

In practice, they overwhelmingly targeted Muslim neighborhoods, homes and small businesses. Courts intervened in some cases, reiterating that due process cannot be replaced by spectacle, yet the message on the ground was already clear: punishment could be collective, swift and public, even before guilt was established.

Alongside this physical erasure came a rhetorical one. Hate speech, once confined to the fringes, moved further into the mainstream in 2025. Elected representatives, religious figures and political campaigners used language that openly portrayed Muslims as threats, infiltrators or demographic dangers.

Equally troubling was the institutional response. Police action, administrative decisions and investigative agencies often appeared hesitant, selective or silent when Muslims were affected. While this was not universal, the pattern was consistent enough to corrode trust. For a citizenry meant to be equal before the law, perceived bias can be as damaging as proven discrimination.