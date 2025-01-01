English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AFCON 2025: Algeria advanced to next round

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(28 Dec 2025), the second round of group stage fixtures came to a close.
In Group E, Equatorial Guinea fell to Sudan after an unfortunate own goal by Saul Coco of the National Thunder.
Algeria, on the other hand, secured their place in the knockout rounds with a first‑half penalty conversion.
Group F saw Gabon and Mozambique trade numerous attempts on target, but Gabon ended the night disappointed as the Mambas claimed a 3–2 victory.
Lastly, Ivory Coast and Cameroon fought for the top spot in their group, yet the contest remained deadlocked in a tense encounter.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com

