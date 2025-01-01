Security concerns deepen in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The Institute for Economics and Peace in its latest report, ranked Afghanistan among countries where the level of threats stemming from violence, conflict and insecurity remains high.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, international organizations have repeatedly expressed concern in their reports over rising security threats, the activities of armed groups, targeted attacks, and the lack of independent access to security-related information in the country.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Interior has rejected the recent report, describing it as “unrealistic and baseless.”

Source: Hasht e Subh Daily

